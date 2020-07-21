Madeleine McCann: Dieter Fehlinger, a woman and the missing 10% Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Madeleine McCann: a look at reporting on the missing child.



News is that German police have solved the case. Well, they’ve reportedly solved 90% of the mystery as to what happened to Madeleine McCann in 2007. The Sun and Mail bring the news. It’s just that nagging 10% the German sleuths need to secure a conviction for her alleged kidnap and murder at the hands of the suspect Christian Brueckner.



Might be worth a look at the source. The Sun explains the story:







The dad of an alleged accomplice says police are close to charging him over her abduction. The father, whose daughter was linked to Christian B ­during burglaries in Portugal, said: “I was with the police for an hour last month. They said they had 90 per cent solved the case and seemed very confident.”



He added: “They seemed ­to be very convinced that Christian B was their man.”







No direct word from the German police. Although on July 14, the Sun delivered the headline: “MADDIE BETRAYAL Madeleine McCann’s parents’ heartache as German cops prepare to drop investigation.”



The ‘dad’ is Dieter Fehlinger – father of Brueckner’s alleged former lover Nicole Fehlinger. The source for the Mail’s story is the Sun. And that’s it. 👓 View full article

