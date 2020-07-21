Harriet Tubman's Relative Says if Not for Her Kanye Would Be on a Plantation Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Kanye West would be a slave were it not for the likes of Harriet Tubman ... so says her great-great-great niece who is outraged by Ye's comments on Sunday at his fundraiser. Tina Wyatt is extremely upset Kanye dared to say Harriet Tubman did not… 👓 View full article

