Harriet Tubman's Relative Says if Not for Her Kanye Would Be on a Plantation

TMZ.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Kanye West would be a slave were it not for the likes of Harriet Tubman ... so says her great-great-great niece who is outraged by Ye's comments on Sunday at his fundraiser. Tina Wyatt is extremely upset Kanye dared to say Harriet Tubman did not…
shares
 
News video: Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally 01:19

 Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a number of outrageous claims, speaking about topics ranging from social media to religion. At one point,...

