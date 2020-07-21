|
Emily Maitlis says Prince Andrew and his team were oblivious about disastrous BBC Newsnight interview
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
By now you know about Prince Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC Newsnight. It was a disaster. In the moment though, Andrew and his aides had no idea. The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTAs) will be announced virtually on July 31 and Newsnight’s Prince Andrew interview has been nomi...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this