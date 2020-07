Rub & Tug has been revived with Scarlett Johansson and her production company nowhere to be seen Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

A couple of years ago, Scarlett Johansson waded (again) into the waters of appropriation, intending to star in the movie Rub & Tug in the role of a trans man, Tex Gill, who ran a massage parlor empire in Pennsylvania in the 1970s (Tex Gill’s life sounds so cinematic). She was rightly called out for ... 👓 View full article

