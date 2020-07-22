The killing of Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas is a coward protected by the US and UK regimes Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

When Harry Dunn died in a road traffic accident, his parents were devastated. When Harry Dunn died in a road traffic accident, he was driving his motorbike on the correct side of the road in rural England. When Harry Dunn died was was travelling well within the speed limit. When Harry Dunn died the woman driving the car that collided with him gave police her details. And then that woman fled to the USA. That woman is Anne Sacoolas. She’s a coward.



She could help police with their enquiries into the death of a blameless teenager. But she does not. She ran. She runs. She has yet to return to the UK to help police with their enquiries. But don’t worry. Lessons have been learnt. The “anomaly” that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity has been closed. You may have supposed that an American citizen married to a spook and not privy to diplomatic immunity was not protected by any loophole. You may suppose that Anne Sacaoolas is a coward who could buy a ticket to the UK and help.



Anne Sacoolas is protected by privilege. She does not speak in public. She does not speak to Harry Dunn’s family. She is a coward who hides behind procedure. In October 2019, a statement issued on behalf of Mrs Sacoolas guffed: “Anne is devastated by this tragic accident. No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family.” Ann Sacoolas has people who speak and double-speak for her.



Mrs Sacoolas is the wife of a diplomat who was stationed at RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire. She fled the UK after Harry Dunn was killed by the base she and her family called home thanks to the “secret agreement”.



Says Charlotte Charles, Harry Dunn’s mother: “We now need Dominic Raab to work with us to make sure that we get her back to the UK to face justice at some point soon.”



Fat chance. The Foreign Secretary is an ambulatory sop. Anne Sacoolas is a coward. Justice may find her guilty of something worse. In December 2019 the Crown Prosecution Service charged Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving. The US government will not hand her over. The UK government will not sue for justice. The powerful say lessons have been learnt. It won’t happen again. Ann Sacoolas lives free in the company of her husband and their children.



Change the surname from Dunn to Windsor and imagine if another Harry was lying by the roadside. Harry Dunn was from working-class stock. The US and UK governments have deemed his life to be unworthy of their efforts.



Mr Raab, the Foreign Secretary, says the new arrangements had “closed the anomaly that led to the denial of justice in the heartbreaking case of Harry Dunn”. He says it “won’t bring Harry back” but hoped they may “bring some small measure of comfort” to his family. Imagine your child or brother lying in the road. Watch the woman suspected of having a hand in his death run and hide. Then listen to Raab’s craven bollocks. Shameful.



“We always live with hope that one day she might just decide of her own accord to put herself on a plane and come back over here,” says Harry Dunn’s mother.



