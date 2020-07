'Bad Girls Club' Star Demitra 'Mimi' Roche Dead at 34 Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Former "Bad Girls Club" star Demitra "Mimi" Roche has died. Demitra's death was announced Wednesday in a touching Twitter tribute from record producer Vince Valholla, the founder of Valholla Entertainment where Roche also worked as Vice President… 👓 View full article

