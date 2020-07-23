Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brian Austin Green and Australian Maxim Model Tina Louise Break Up

TMZ.com Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Brian Austin Green's first legit post-Megan Fox rebound is over and done ... we've learned he's split from Australian Maxim model Tina Louise. Sources close to Tina tell TMZ ... the short-lived relationship officially ended this week, when she…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brian Austin Green: Langer Heilungsprozess steht bevor [Video]

Brian Austin Green: Langer Heilungsprozess steht bevor

Der amerikanische Schauspieler hat sich vor einigen Wochen von seiner Frau getrennt. Doch über die Trennung kommt er nicht hinweg.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published
Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with MGK [Video]

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with MGK

Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is "new and exciting", after 16 years with husband Brian Austin Green.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:50Published
Megan Fox dating Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is "officially dating" Machine Gun Kelly. The actress is believed to have struck up a romance with the rapper, after they were spotted together earlier this week. Megan and Kelly - real name..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Brian Austin Green Looks Unbothered as He Plays With Kids After Tina Louise Split

 The estranged husband of Megan Fox has reportedly called it quits with the Australian model, whom he started seeing last month amid his dating rumors with...
AceShowbiz

Brian Austin Green & Tina Louise Split After Short-Lived Romance - Find Out Why

 Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise‘s short-lived romance is over. The Australian model broke up with Brian, 47, this week for several reasons. Sources told TMZ...
Just Jared


Tweets about this