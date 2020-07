New Picture of Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's Daughter Is a Turn-Off Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

The 'Queen and Slim' actress trolls fans asking for 'baby picture' of her daughter with the former 'The Affair' star by posting a photo of the infant's dirty diaper. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SheKnows Very well played with this "baby picture," Joshua Jackson. We just wish someone warned us first! 🙈 https://t.co/l62HZJtB0S 16 hours ago @trendsNewsday LOL! Jodie Turner-Smith Trolls Fans Asking for 'Baby Picture' of Daughter https://t.co/rBtkQnes58 19 hours ago