Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Kneels For National Anthem, Bellinger Shows Support

TMZ.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Mookie Betts dropped to a knee during the national anthem before his 1st game with the Dodgers on Thursday ... and some of his teammates, including N.L. MVP Cody Bellinger, showed major support for the move. The new superstar outfielder displayed…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers

Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers 01:17

 Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers The 12-year deal keeps Betts from becoming a free agent after the 2020 MLB season ends. The contract also includes a $65 million signing bonus, an MLB record. Combined with his original deal, Betts is earning a total of $392 million....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts' $365 million extension with Dodgers makes 'total sense' [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts' $365 million extension with Dodgers makes 'total sense'

Mookie Betts has just agreed to a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that the Dodgers are one of the few teams equipped to handle a big..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:09Published
Tom Verducci: Mookie Betts' $365M Dodgers deal is a tough blow for Red Sox Fans [Video]

Tom Verducci: Mookie Betts' $365M Dodgers deal is a tough blow for Red Sox Fans

Tom Verducci joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes after news broke that former Red Sox player Mookie Betts signed a $365M 12 year extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dashing any hopes that he might..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published
Rumor: Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract Extension [Video]

Rumor: Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract Extension

WEEI's Lou Merloni tweeted on Wednesday that Betts and the Dodgers are apparently closing in on a long-term deal worth big bucks. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this

RodriquezBen

Ben Rodriquez RT @ComplexSports: Dodgers star Mookie Betts took a knee during the national anthem. https://t.co/W39SnzwkCy 3 minutes ago

_RoughHouse

Slim Bouler RT @BleacherReport: Dodgers star Mookie Betts takes a knee during the national anthem before his first game in LA https://t.co/JeFFnE6HZS 3 minutes ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Kneels For National Anthem, Bellinger Shows Support https://t.co/E7ZsaXmhYn #tmz #news… https://t.co/FiBVV2eE3I 5 minutes ago

lilmo_13

Mo 💸 RT @TMZ: Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Kneels For National Anthem, Bellinger Shows Support https://t.co/iBOfxqsXSt 10 minutes ago

Twisted_Caboose

Twisted Caboose Dodgers star Mookie Betts joins Giants in taking knee during national anthem https://t.co/YRNWDQYunu via @YahooSports 11 minutes ago