Ciara, Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him Win

Woman delivers baby under tree after hospital denies admission in Telangana's Jangaon



A woman delivered a baby under a tree outside a hospital after she was denied admission even after she complained of labor pain at Jangaon in Telangana. Fatima Bee, the mother of the pregnant Women.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago

Parents Sit Down and Explain Quarantine to Their Kids



Occurred on March 22, 2020 / Phoenix, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: We told the kids about school, dance, Jiu-Jitsu, church all shutting down and she started to go off. I missed probably the first 3.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 03:06 Published 1 week ago