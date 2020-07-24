My take on the odds of the outcome of tonight's finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5
Friday, 24 July 2020 () For a season packed with so much talent, it has just FLOWN by hasn’t it? Tonight is the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5! What do you think of this season? The calibre of drag has been jaw dropping, but I’m pretty sure my enjoyment of the show has nothing to do with Drag Race and ever...
Drag Queen extraordinaire Miz Cracker from RuPaul's Drag Race shares the first five and last five skincare and self-care steps that get her through any day. Miz cracker spills the tea on why she didn't used to use setting spray and who she talks to at the end of her day before lights out. RuPaul’s...