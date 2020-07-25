George Foreman Says He's Worried Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr. Will Get Hurt
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () George Foreman says Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s return to the boxing ring is a "beautiful thing" ... but admits he is scared the legendary pugilists could be seriously hurt. TMZ Sports broke the story ... 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones…
Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on Sept. 12. The event is currently slated to be conducted in California. Tyson confirmed in a recent interview that the fight is real. Mike Tyson, via 'TMZ' Jones also...