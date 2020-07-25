Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Foreman Says He's Worried Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr. Will Get Hurt

TMZ.com Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
George Foreman says Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s return to the boxing ring is a "beautiful thing" ... but admits he is scared the legendary pugilists could be seriously hurt. TMZ Sports broke the story ... 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition 01:01

 Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Jr. in 8-Round Exhibition The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on Sept. 12. The event is currently slated to be conducted in California. Tyson confirmed in a recent interview that the fight is real. Mike Tyson, via 'TMZ' Jones also...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match [Video]

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match

Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition match | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:52Published
Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition [Video]

Mike Tyson to Fight Roy Jones Junior in 8-Round Exhibition

The fight, called the Frontline Battle, is set for Pay-per-view and Triller on September 12th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this