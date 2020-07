Bianca Jagger wants young fashion designers to make face masks



Bianca Jagger wants young fashion designers to make face masks The former wife of Rolling Stones rocker Sir Mick wants to "remove the stigma" of wearing face masks by making them more fashionable for.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Mick Jagger adds tribute to Shine a Light film producer Steve Bing



Mick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier's s*icide. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on June 24, 2020