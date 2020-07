'Gone with the Wind' Star Olivia de Havilland Dead At 104 Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Olivia de Havilland, the last surviving star of "Gone with the Wind," has died. The actress played Melanie Hamilton Wilkes, who squared off with Scarlett O'Hara to gain the affection of Ashley Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard. The 1939 movie became… πŸ‘“ View full article

