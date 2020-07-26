Global  
 

Black Lives Matter Austin Protest Ends in Gunfire with One Dead

TMZ.com Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
A man was shot dead Saturday night during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin. The protest was largely peaceful, with cops there monitoring the scene, when a confrontation erupted and 5 gunshots rang out. Before opening fire, the shooter, who…
