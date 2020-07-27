Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Excerpts from Finding Freedom, the upcoming book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read like a rom-com

Lainey Gossip Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Finding Freedom, the upcoming book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is currently the #1 book on Amazon based on pre-orders, helped in part by the advance excerpts published this weekend in The Sunday Times and The Times and the subsequent coverage of those exc...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit 00:40

 Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan FaceTimed friend from bath to discuss estranged father [Video]

Duchess Meghan FaceTimed friend from bath to discuss estranged father

Duchess Meghan FaceTimed her friend from the bath the night before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018 as she wanted to discuss her relationship with her estranged dad.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:11Published
Don't Let The Door Hit You? Why Kate Middleton Kept Meghan Markle At Arm's Length [Video]

Don't Let The Door Hit You? Why Kate Middleton Kept Meghan Markle At Arm's Length

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's upcoming book 'Finding Freedom' closely examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's choice to bow out of royal life. Elle reports Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Meghan Markle allegedly called a 'showgirl' [Video]

Meghan Markle allegedly called a 'showgirl'

New extracts from a book about Harry and Meghan claim a senior royal called the Duchess of Sussex a 'showgirl'.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Thought the Queen Pushed Them Out With Christmas Speech Snub

 'Finding Freedom', a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to exit British royal family, also claims that Meghan 'was disappointed that she and...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •IndependentJust Jared

Rift between royal brothers laid bare in new book extract

 LONDON (AP) — Prince William infuriated Prince Harry when he told his younger brother he should move slowly in his relationship with the former Meghan Markle,...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this