Excerpts from Finding Freedom, the upcoming book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read like a rom-com
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Finding Freedom, the upcoming book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, is currently the #1 book on Amazon based on pre-orders, helped in part by the advance excerpts published this weekend in The Sunday Times and The Times and the subsequent coverage of those exc...
Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their...
'Finding Freedom', a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to exit British royal family, also claims that Meghan 'was disappointed that she and... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Independent •Just Jared