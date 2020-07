Shane Dawson Defended After Being Hit With Fake Death Rumors Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

It all starts after a Twitter account posing as news portal TMZ posts a fake news story about the disgraced YouTube star's demise, prompting the hashtag 'Ripshane' to trend on the bird app. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this