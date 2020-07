You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Cuomo Calls Chainsmokers Drive-In Concert On Long Island ‘A Gross Violation Of Common Sense’



A charity concert on Long Island meant to be a safe drive-in experience is now under investigation. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:04 Published 18 hours ago Organisers of Chainsmokers' controversial concert blame camera angles



While the Safe and Sound drive-in concert is under investigation for ignoring social-distancing guidelines, organisers say it's just the angle of the viral video. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago Rock the Park Summer Concert Series to return to Coleman Hawkins Park



Organizers wanted to move forward with the concert with proper precautions in place in light of Covid-19. Credit: KQTV Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this