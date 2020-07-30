Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are partnering on supernatural thriller, Sinkhole
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are partnering on a…I guess we’ll call it a supernatural thriller, called Sinkhole. They will co-produce the project, and Rae might star in it. Based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, it’s about a couple who move into their dream home, only to find a sinkhole in...
The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.