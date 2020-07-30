Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are partnering on supernatural thriller, Sinkhole

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are partnering on a…I guess we’ll call it a supernatural thriller, called Sinkhole. They will co-produce the project, and Rae might star in it. Based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, it’s about a couple who move into their dream home, only to find a sinkhole in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News 01:50

 The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Universal's 'Sinkhole' | THR News [Video]

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Universal's 'Sinkhole' | THR News

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming for a new genre movie for Universal.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Issa Rae To Star & Produce New Movie 'Sinkhole' With Jordan Peele

 Issa Rae has teamed up with Jordan Peele for a brand new movie with Universal Studios. Deadline reports that the film, called Sinkhole, is a “thought-provoking...
Just Jared

Issa Rae and Jordan Peele to Produce Gender Identity Story ‘Sinkhole’ at Universal

Issa Rae and Jordan Peele to Produce Gender Identity Story ‘Sinkhole’ at Universal Issa Rae and Jordan Peele are teaming to develop “Sinkhole” with Universal Pictures, a thought provoking parable on gender identity based on a short story in...
The Wrap


Tweets about this