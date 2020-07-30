Reality Star Kari Ann Peniche & Justin Williams Split

1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: Former Miss Teen USA and reality star Kari Ann Peniche is pulling the plug on her nine-year marriage. 💔 https://t.co/2zdBX2tkT4 9 hours ago
ExtraTV Former Miss Teen USA and reality star Kari Ann Peniche is pulling the plug on her nine-year marriage. 💔 https://t.co/2zdBX2tkT4 17 hours ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: Former Miss Teen USA and reality star Kari Ann Peniche is pulling the plug on her nine-year marriage. 💔 https://t.co/2frxlKo82S 18 hours ago
ExtraTV Former Miss Teen USA and reality star Kari Ann Peniche is pulling the plug on her nine-year marriage. 💔 https://t.co/2frxlKo82S 22 hours ago