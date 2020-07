MLB Ump Joe West Bloodied After Accidental Bat To Head, Leaves Game Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Scary scene on the diamond Thursday ... MLB ump Joe West took an accidental bat to the side of the head -- and was forced to leave the game after he couldn't stop the bleeding. It all went down just a few minutes ago in the Nationals vs. Blue Jays… 👓 View full article

