Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera Kevin McHale believes his late 'Glee' co-star Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera on the anniversary of his death. The body of the late..

Two year old biked 45 miles - one for every minute her sister lived



Meet the young cyclist who can ride without stabilisers aged TWO and recently biked 45 miles - one for every minute her sister lived.Little Daisy Adams is an accomplished biker - having started.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published on June 22, 2020