With BLACK IS KING, Beyoncé has created a musical and visual solar system Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The MTV VMA nominations were announced yesterday. A few hours later, Beyoncé released the visual album, BLACK IS KING, on Disney+, and ….well. Not that we needed one but it was yet another reminder that there is one game, and then there is another universe that belongs to Beyoncé, so comparisons are... 👓 View full article