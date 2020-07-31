Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beyoncé's BLACK IS KING is a love letter to Black people

Lainey Gossip Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
By now you know Beyoncé dropped her stunning visual album BLACK IS KING overnight to the delight of Beyoncé fans around the world. It’s a stunning piece of film, in a way that surpasses her previous two visual albums, but I think Beyoncé knows the real value in this project is what it means to Black...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+

Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+ 01:16

 Beyoncé Drops Visual Album ‘Black is King’ on Disney+ Beyoncé has finally released her highly- anticipated cinematographic album, ‘Black is King,’ globally on Disney+. The 24-time Grammy Award-winning artist wrote, directed and executive- produced the album. ‘Black is King’ is based on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beyonce releases Black is King film [Video]

Beyonce releases Black is King film

Overnight, Beyonce's new film Black is King dropped on Disney+. There has already been an overwhelming positive response on social media.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Beyoncé, Brandy & Billie bless us with summer quarantine music [Video]

Beyoncé, Brandy & Billie bless us with summer quarantine music

The queens are back.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Chris Brown Turns Down 'Verzuz' Battle, Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' Arrives Friday & More News | Billboard News

Rihanna shows Megan Thee Stallion some love, Chris Brown turns down Timbaland’s next 'Verzuz' battle and Beyonce’s 'Black Is King' arrives Friday.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:38Published

Tweets about this