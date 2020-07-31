Beyoncé's BLACK IS KING is a love letter to Black people
Friday, 31 July 2020 () By now you know Beyoncé dropped her stunning visual album BLACK IS KING overnight to the delight of Beyoncé fans around the world. It’s a stunning piece of film, in a way that surpasses her previous two visual albums, but I think Beyoncé knows the real value in this project is what it means to Black...
