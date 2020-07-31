Global  
 

Rhode Island Erroneously Mailed Checks Signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

TMZ.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse are giving away money ... or so it seems after nearly 200 people in Rhode Island mistakenly received tax refund checks signed by the Disney duo. The hilarious technical error was discovered when some people received…
RI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather than the state treasurer...
