NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Says He Still Supports BLM Despite Standing for National Anthem
Saturday, 1 August 2020 () Not only he does not kneel for the national anthem, but he also does not wear the BLM shirts like the rest of the players and staff ahead of Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game.
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players had the phrases, "I Can't Breathe" and "Say Their Names." Players and staff in the later game...