|
NBA's Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL 2 Days After Anthem Standing Demonstration
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Jonathan Isaac -- the Magic player who stood for the national anthem and did not wear a BLM shirt before Orlando's game last Friday -- has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Sunday. Isaac gained national attention…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jonathan Isaac American basketball player
NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19,..
WorldNews
NBA star bucks trend of kneeling for anthemOrlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac becomes the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league resumed.
BBC News
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Today in History for August 3rdHighlights of this day in history: Christopher Columbus sets sail; Europe slides further into World War I; A Cold War case heats up Capitol Hill; Air traffic..
USATODAY.com
NBA live updates: What does Day 4 have in store for NBA fans?Day 4 of bubble basketball at Disney kicks off with an East matchup -- Wizards and Nets. Stay tuned for all of the day's updates, analysis.
USATODAY.com
NBA: Kyle Lowry leads Toronto Raptors to win over LA LakersKyle Lowry stars in the Toronto Raptors' 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Orlando.
BBC News
NBA live updates: What does Day 3 have in store for NBA fans?Saturday's NBA slate features five games, including exciting matchups like Jazz-Thunder and Lakers-Raptors.
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
K-Dogg: BLM march held after Bristol race attackOrganisers say they wanted to show support for K-Dogg - the victim of an attack involving a car.
BBC News
Black Lives Matter activists hold NYC rallyDozens of activists from the Black Lives Matter movement held a rally outside Trump Tower in New York on Friday to call for police reform and transparency in..
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this