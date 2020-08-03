Global  
 

One News Page

NBA's Jonathan Isaac Tears ACL 2 Days After Anthem Standing Demonstration

TMZ.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Jonathan Isaac -- the Magic player who stood for the national anthem and did not wear a BLM shirt before Orlando's game last Friday -- has torn his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Sunday. Isaac gained national attention…
