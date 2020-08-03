Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Foodgod' Jonathan Cheban Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey

TMZ.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Jonathan Cheban -- AKA the "Foodgod" -- claims he had a gun pointed at him this weekend ... and now, says he's out hundreds of thousands after a crook made off with his bling. Law enforcement sources tell us, Kim Kardashian's BFF said he was robbed…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jonathan Cheban Jonathan Cheban Kim Kardashian's friend


New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Airbnb cracks down on New Jersey 'party houses' as COVID-19 spreads among young people

 Within the last few weeks, large indoor house parties across New Jersey, including Airbnb rentals, have been blamed for spikes in COVID-19 cases.
USATODAY.com

New Jersey gym owners defy pandemic orders, break into business closed by state and reopen

 Authorities closed the gym Monday, when they charged the owners with contempt and disorderly persons offenses.
 
USATODAY.com

Airbnb shuts down dozens of NJ properties after large parties

 "This is no time for anyone to be vying for induction into the Knucklehead Hall of Fame," New Jersey governor Phil Murphy said.
CBS News
U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July [Video]

U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship

 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to navigate an extremely rough patch in their relationship, and hope a family trip will help to set things straight .....
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West: ‘Her concerns are the kids and the partnership’

 Kim is reportedly considering a divorce (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ over..
WorldNews

Twitter reveals exactly how bitcoin scammers hacked Elon Musk's, Kim Kardashian's accounts

 Twitter just released an update on the massive hack that prompted the Great Blue Tick Silence of 2020, letting...
WorldNews
Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was pictured returning to Los Angeles alone on Tuesday, following a tense reunion with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Foodgod Jonathan Cheban flaunts lavish catered lunch during quarantine [Video]

Foodgod Jonathan Cheban flaunts lavish catered lunch during quarantine

Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban flaunts his lavish catered lunch in Miami during quarantine in an exclusive video for Page Six.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:50Published
Foodgod Jonathan Cheban gets into gaming [Video]

Foodgod Jonathan Cheban gets into gaming

Foodgod, formally known as Jonathan Cheban, gave Page Six an exclusive introduction to his new game on the app Celebrity Slots. It allows players the opportunity to win celebrity prizes through..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:06Published
Foodgod Jonathan Cheban gets into gaming  [Video]

Foodgod Jonathan Cheban gets into gaming 

Foodgod, formally known as Jonathan Cheban, gave Page Six an exclusive introduction to his new game on the app Celebrity Slots. It allows players the opportunity to win celebrity prizes through..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Report: Kim Kardashian Denies Giving Husband Kanye West Marriage Ultimatum

 The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is said to threaten her rapper husband that she will 'walk away' unless 'he pulls out of the presidency bid and admits...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •ContactMusicSOHHJust JaredWorldNewsThe Next WebTMZ.com

'Foodgod' Jonathan Cheban Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey

 Jonathan Cheban -- AKA the "Foodgod" -- claims he had a gun pointed at him this weekend ... and now, says he's out hundreds of thousands after a crook made off...
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Kanye West’s Kids + Kris Jenner Together To Celebrate Grandma Mary Jo’s 86th Birthday But Yeezy’s Nowhere In Sight

Kim Kardashian Gets Kanye West’s Kids + Kris Jenner Together To Celebrate Grandma Mary Jo’s 86th Birthday But Yeezy’s Nowhere In Sight Reality TV star Kim Kardashian doesn’t play around when it comes to those family goals. The hip-hop wife to Kanye West went online this week to share some...
SOHH


Tweets about this

lettommywiseau2

the account formerly known as notLettommywiseau RT @TMZ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship https://t.co/zAsoV0bN1w 5 minutes ago

IndustryDoctors

Industry Doctors TheIndustryDoctors Kanye West, Kim K Take Family Trip to Save Their Marriage: Report: Kanye and Kim are reportedly… https://t.co/TX35QcmeBg 7 minutes ago

Marypop987

Mary Bartula Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'are trying to save their relationship with a family getaway... after series of publi… https://t.co/kI0T4KS5Lq 17 minutes ago

Tinimashent

Team #Tinimash Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘are trying to save their relationship’ as they embark on family getaway https://t.co/3RNoAGwMRX 26 minutes ago

JustRichGates

Just Rich Gates™ Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Reportedly Trying To Work On Their Relationship As They Take A Family Vacation - Th… https://t.co/giwgrAn2DW 27 minutes ago

Channel_977

Channel 977 RT @TMZ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship https://t.co/pdi8Qclhvq 30 minutes ago

TaiyeTyson

(Top) Taiwo Owolabi Peter RT @lindaikeji: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'are trying to save their relationship' as they embark on family getaway https://t.co/f5xPJkh… 41 minutes ago

odu_lyrics

ODU LYRICS Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to ''work things out'', after Kanye previously tweete… https://t.co/a2n8Y6ZGKV 44 minutes ago