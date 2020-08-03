Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denver Broncos Install COVID Disinfectant 'Misting Booth' to Spray Players

TMZ.com Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The Denver Broncos have installed a special "misting booth" at the team facility -- which sprays a disinfectant on players to and from practice in hopes of killing the COVID virus. The Broncos posted footage of the machine on Monday -- saying,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tripura CM undergoes Covid-19 test after kin test positive

 Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced that he underwent testing for COVID-19 test, the result for which is awaited after two members of his..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO warns there may never be a lasting vaccine

 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to be diligent in their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19, as they continue to work towards a..
New Zealand Herald

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID

 A Sydney high school and a primary school have been closed for deep cleaning after students were diagnosed with coronavirus.
SBS

India’s Covid count on Sunday highest in world

 For the first time, India added the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases among all countries on Sunday. India’s count of 53,641 cases on the day was higher..
IndiaTimes

Denver Broncos Denver Broncos National Football League franchise in Denver, Colorado

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Broncos Announce Limited Seating, Break Down Options For Season Ticket Holders During 2020 Season [Video]

Denver Broncos Announce Limited Seating, Break Down Options For Season Ticket Holders During 2020 Season

The Denver Broncos notified fans Wednesday that Empower Field at Mile High will not be able host all Season Ticket Members in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team website outlined the..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:57Published
Cousin Sal likes the Broncos to go over 7.5 wins this season [Video]

Cousin Sal likes the Broncos to go over 7.5 wins this season

FOX Bet has set the Denver Broncos projected win total for this season at 7.5. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they'll go over or under that mark.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:13Published
Broncos Boys & Girls Club reopens after COVID-19 shutdown [Video]

Broncos Boys & Girls Club reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

Brittany Bowlen was on hand for the reopening of the Darrent Williams Boys & Girls Club in the Montbello neighborhood, saying it continues her late father's mission in the community.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Biocept says lab has processed 6,500 COVID-19 specimens as demand rises for its specimen collection kits

 Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced Monday it has processed to date more than 6,500 coronavirus (COVID-19) specimens using RT-PCR technology at its...
Proactive Investors

COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh shifted to hospital in garbage vehicle

 In a shocking incident, three COVID-19 patients were allegedly shifted to a hospital in a garbage vehicle in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. A video,...
Mid-Day

Africa: COVID-19 Emergency Committee Highlights Need for Response Efforts Over Long Term

 [WHO] The Emergency Committee on COVID-19, convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), held its fourth meeting...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this

ballpark_frank

Francis LaLonde MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/5wIPxM9phE via @usatoday 31 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/HQ3G6PSfeB (via… https://t.co/KAsVMGtyK8 2 hours ago

AudryT

Audry T RT @deborahblum: MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/K24ChLmnDs via @usatoday 2 hours ago

deborahblum

Deborah Blum MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/K24ChLmnDs via @usatoday 2 hours ago

JosephC06070296

NJ Music Fan MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/XfzGgmxBUe #MLB #BaseBall… https://t.co/S0833rLUGi 2 hours ago

Sue_Sullivan

Sue Sullivan RT @dannowicki: "MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for COVID-19." (via @usatodaysports) https://t.co/AIi66xGUSq 2 hours ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "MLB postpones Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for COVID-19." (via @usatodaysports) https://t.co/AIi66xGUSq 2 hours ago

Dylakk

DYLAKK #MLB postpones #Cardinals' next series after 13 test positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/TZl5d4Y57s via @usatoday 3 hours ago