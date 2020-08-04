Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump 2020 Stickers Slapped on Black Bears, Animal Rights Group Offers Reward

TMZ.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
President Trump has the black bear vote ... at least that's what someone wants you to think after a Trump 2020 sticker on a wild animals tracking collar. Help Asheville Bears, an animal rights group based in North Carolina, says it's offering…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Facebook bans one of the largest QAnon groups for violating harassment, hate speech policies

 Facebook has removed one of the largest public QAnon groups for violating the company’s policies on misinformation, bullying, hate speech, and harassment,..
The Verge

Bill Gates calls Microsoft’s TikTok deal a ‘poison chalice’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has described the company’s potential TikTok deal as a “poison chalice.”..
The Verge

Iraqi PM will visit U.S. to meet Trump on Aug. 20

 BAGHDAD, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit to the United States to meet with the U.S. President Donald..
WorldNews

Trump’s Axios Interview, Kanye West’s Campaign: The Latest in the 2020 Race

 President Trump wants to brand Joe Biden as a doddering gaffe machine. But the incumbent’s own rhetoric causes so much controversy it is overwhelming the..
NYTimes.com

How Russia Findings Divided Trump and Intelligence Agencies

 Officials told The New York Times Magazine that the draft of a classified document reporting that Russia favored President Trump in the 2020 election was changed..
NYTimes.com

American black bear American black bear Species of bear


North Carolina North Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Saturday Sessions: Cordovas performs “High Feeling”

 The band Cordovas is set to release their new collection, “Destiny Hotel,” in October. Frontman Joe Firstman started playing music at age 12 in his native..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Cordovas performs “Rain On The Rail”

 The band Cordovas is set to release their new collection, “Destiny Hotel,” in October. Frontman Joe Firstman started playing music at age 12 in his native..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Cordovas performs “This Town’s A Drag”

 The band Cordovas is set to release their new collection, “Destiny Hotel,” in October. Frontman Joe Firstman started playing music at age 12 in his native..
CBS News

New video shows moments leading up to North Carolina inmate's death

 Newly-released body camera footage from a December 2019 incident shows officers in a North Carolina jail struggling to restrain an inmate after he suffered..
CBS News

NC gov. says in-person schooling a top priority

 In North Carolina, most parents won't have the option of sending their kids back to school at the start of fall. Gov. Roy Cooper allowed districts to opt for..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer Is Here, 'Friends' Reunion Delayed at HBO Max & More | THR News

President Donald Trump issued an executive order barring transactions with the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, the highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special has been delayed once again and the first..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:19Published
Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral [Video]

Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral

While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
Bear Squeezes Through Car Window to Steal a Snack [Video]

Bear Squeezes Through Car Window to Steal a Snack

Occurred on July 13, 2020 / Tahoe City, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "I was driving from Squaw Valley to Tahoe City to pick up coffee at Tahoe House. I am a wildlife protection attorney (with..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this