Dana White Advises The Rock to Revive XFL ASAP, 'Networks Dying for Live Sports'
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
UFC boss Dana White LOVES that his pal, The Rock, just bought the XFL -- but says he needs to get it up and running FAST while there's still a huge appetite for live sports! "If I was The Rock, I would try to get that rolling as fast as I could.…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dana White American mixed martial arts businessman
UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer make weight for their title brawl at UFC250
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:59Published
Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas
Fight canceled after UFC fighter faints before boutNevada Athletic Commission canceled Trevin Giles' bout vs. Kevin Holland as a precaution after Giles passed out moments before their fight.
USATODAY.com
Russian Athletics Federation on verge of expulsion from World AthleticsDubai: The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) may be expelled from World Athletics (WA) if the federation does not pay an outstanding fine owed to the world..
WorldNews
Royalty in his corner, MMA world at his feet - the unbeaten refugee set for pro debutMeet Muhammad Mokaev, the MMA fighter who was a 12-year-old refugee but now has royalty in his corner as he aims to be UFC's youngest champion.
BBC News
Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:54Published
