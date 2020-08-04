Global  
 

Dana White Advises The Rock to Revive XFL ASAP, 'Networks Dying for Live Sports'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020
UFC boss Dana White LOVES that his pal, The Rock, just bought the XFL -- but says he needs to get it up and running FAST while there's still a huge appetite for live sports! "If I was The Rock, I would try to get that rolling as fast as I could.…
