Watch: Donald Tump is brilliant in the US version of The Thick Of It Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

America’s live-action version of The Thick of It is worth a watch.pic.twitter.com/cyAyHk9ymn



— Sarah Mackie (@lumi_1984) August 4, 2020



Donald Trump’s schtick as a US President in the style of The Thick of It is brilliant.



The journalist is played by Axios National Political Correspondent, Jonathan Swan, Jonathan Swan.



Transcript:



Trump: “Here’s one. Well, right here, United States is lowest in numerous categories. We’re lower than the world.”



Swan: “Lower than the world?”



Trump: “Lower than Europe.”



Swan: “In what? In what?”



Swan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the US is really bad. Much worse than Germany, South Korea, et cetera.”



Trump: “You can’t – you can’t do that.”



Swan: “Why can’t I do that?”



Trump: “You have to go by, you have to go by – look. Here is the United States – you have to go by the cases. The cases of death.”



Swan: “Why not as a proportion of population?”



Trump: “What it says is when you have somebody, where there’s a case, the people that live from those cases.”



Swan: “Sure. It’s surely a relevant statistic to say if the US has X population and X percentage of death of that population, opposed to some-”



Trump: “No, because you have to go by the cases.”



Swan: “In South Korea, for example – 51 million population, 300 deaths. It’s like, it’s crazy compared to other countries.”



Trump: “You don’t know that. You don’t know that.”



Swan: “I do. You think they’re faking their statistics? South Korea?”



Trump: “Ahhhhh, I won’t get into that, because I have a very good relationship with the country. But you don’t know that. They have spikes.”



Swan: “Germany, low 9000s?”



Trump: “Here’s one right here, United States. The number of cases – have a look. We’re last. Meaning we’re first.”



Mr Trump was brandishing another chart at this point.



Swan: “Last? I don’t know what we’re first in.”



Trump: “Take a look, it’s cases. And we have cases because of the testing.”



Swan: “I mean, a thousand Americans are dying a day. But I understand, on cases, it’s different.”



Trump: “No but you’re not reporting it correctly, Jonathan.”



Swan: “I think I am.”



Curtains. 👓 View full article

