Aurora PD Apologizes to Family for Drawing Weapons, Handcuffing in Stolen Car Mix-Up

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
The Aurora Police Department in Colorado has issued an apology after its officers pulled guns on a Black family and placed a woman and 2 minors in cuffs, because cops thought they were in a stolen vehicle ... which they weren't, and it's even worse…
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Aurora police detain black family after mistaking their vehicle as stolen

Aurora police detain black family after mistaking their vehicle as stolen 02:38

 Police detained and handcuffed a black mother and four children after mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle from another state.

Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits [Video]

Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits

Data from more than 20 emergency rooms across five states seems to confirm anecdotal reports from health care workers. According to Gizmodo, emergency rooms across the US saw a massive decline in visits in March and April. The study speculates the decline was possibly due to people fearing they'd contract the novel coronavirus COVID-19 if they sought medical care. ER data from Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina were included in the study.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Justice for murdered Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth

 Inside the shocking case against a Colorado man for the murder of his fianceé and how his secret girlfriend became the key witness against him -- showing..
CBS News

Justice for Kelsey Berreth

 An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki..
CBS News

What Kelsey Berreth's last words have to say about her character

 Teller County, Colorado, DA shares his emotional reaction to murder victim's plea to her killer
CBS News

