|
Aurora PD Apologizes to Family for Drawing Weapons, Handcuffing in Stolen Car Mix-Up
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Aurora Police Department in Colorado has issued an apology after its officers pulled guns on a Black family and placed a woman and 2 minors in cuffs, because cops thought they were in a stolen vehicle ... which they weren't, and it's even worse…
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colorado State in the western United States
Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Justice for murdered Colorado mom Kelsey BerrethInside the shocking case against a Colorado man for the murder of his fianceé and how his secret girlfriend became the key witness against him -- showing..
CBS News
Justice for Kelsey BerrethAn inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki..
CBS News
What Kelsey Berreth's last words have to say about her characterTeller County, Colorado, DA shares his emotional reaction to murder victim's plea to her killer
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this