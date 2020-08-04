Katie Holmes's new movie The Secret: Dare to Dream was #1 on PVOD this weekend
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Katie Holmes has a movie out right now – I only found this out today. The Secret: Dare to Dream is on Premium VOD and is based on the book from like 15 years ago made wildly popular by Oprah Winfrey about, I think, manifesting your dreams and desires. Right? I don’t know. I’ve never read it and it’s...
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - You Are Quite the Kid - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising her three children and dating her boyfriend (Jerry...
The Secret Dare to Dream Movie Clip - We Get What We Expect - Plot synopsis: Based on the groundbreaking best-selling book by Rhonda Byrne, The Secret: Dare to Dream follows Miranda (Katie Holmes), a..