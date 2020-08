Bobby Shmurda's Mom 'Very Confident' He'll Be Out of Jail After Upcoming Parole Hearing Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Leslie Pollard confirms that the hip-hop star's next parole hearing is set for mid-August, saying, 'We [are] very confident that things will go well, and as always we know God will see us through.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gumbumper TSR Exclusive Details: Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Hearing Scheduled To Happen Within The Next TWO Weeks- “We Are Very C… https://t.co/Dp80iU6TEs 24 minutes ago Myron Mays TSR Exclusive Details: Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Hearing Scheduled To Happen Within The Next TWO Weeks– “We Are Very C… https://t.co/HUr5y8ZClk 8 hours ago Yellow Vest News / 369 Bobby Shmurda's Mom Gives Update On Possible Release: 'We Are Very Confident' | Hot97 #FreeBobbyShmurda https://t.co/gRPbuZmaLl 9 hours ago Just Rich Gates™ TSR Exclusive Details: Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Hearing Scheduled To Happen Within The Next TWO Weeks- “We Are Very C… https://t.co/Sy07RZZLlG 11 hours ago