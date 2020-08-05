Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Tropical Island Fortress to Avoid Paparazzi

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wanted an appropriate setting to try and save their marriage, and we've learned, when they jumped on that private jet with their kids, they flew to a tropical island outside the country to take a trip that's very…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: OK Magazine - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Try To Save Marriage In Dominican Republic

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Try To Save Marriage In Dominican Republic 04:49

 OK! has exclusively learned thatsave their marriage, as West is seemingly unable to make life decisions – especially when it involves his wife and children. “Kim needs privacy if she is to save the marriage. It was her decision. Kim went to Cody, Wyoming, to tell Kanye, 'It's over.' But when...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian's best friend reportedly robbed at gunpoint [Video]

Kim Kardashian's best friend reportedly robbed at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

'Foodgod' Jonathan Cheban Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey

 Jonathan Cheban -- AKA the "Foodgod" -- claims he had a gun pointed at him this weekend ... and now, says he's out hundreds of thousands after a crook made off..
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Trying' to Save Relationship

 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to navigate an extremely rough patch in their relationship, and hope a family trip will help to set things straight .....
TMZ.com

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper and record producer

Republicans Aid Kanye West’s Bid to Get on the 2020 Ballot

 At least three people involved in the effort to get Kanye West’s name before voters in several states have G.O.P. connections, renewing questions about the aim..
NYTimes.com

ShowBiz Minute: West, Braxton, Johnson

 Kanye West submits petitions to appear on Arkansas ballot; WEtv to honor Tamar Braxton's request to end future work; Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson acquires XFL...
USATODAY.com
Kanye West officially names running mate [Video]

Kanye West officially names running mate

U.S. presidential hopeful Kanye West has made his running mate pick official by naming pastor Michelle Tidball on election paperwork in Arkansas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out' [Video]

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West take family trip to 'work things out'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to "work things out", after Kanye previously tweeted that he had been trying to divorce his wife.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye West [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner praises 'loving' Kanye West

Caitlyn Jenner has praised Kanye West despite his current marital issues with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion? [Video]

Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion?

Kim Kardashian Trying To Fix Marriage With Kanye After Emotional Reunion?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Durkan declares West Seattle Bridge a civil emergency

 Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the closure of the West Seattle Bridge a civil emergency and requested state and federal assistance to expedite repairs of...
SeattlePI.com

Cricket Australia postpones T20Is vs West Indies

 Cricket Australia on Tuesday said it has put on hold their three-game T20I series against the West Indies which was scheduled to be held in October. Matches of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Just Jared

England yet to decide on Ben Stokes's fitness

 England are set to delay a decision on the bowling fitness of star all-rounder Ben Stokes before naming their final XI to play Pakistan in the first Test at Old...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @APEntertainment: SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Kanye West - Tamar Braxton - Dwayne Johnson https://t.co/Jx0BUC6Doz 4 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 ShowBiz Minute: West, Braxton, Johnson https://t.co/TcCFHsPCbL 20 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life ShowBiz Minute: West, Braxton, Johnson https://t.co/s3uYni9eMc 21 hours ago

APEntertainment

AP Entertainment SHOWBIZ MINUTE: Kanye West - Tamar Braxton - Dwayne Johnson https://t.co/Jx0BUC6Doz 21 hours ago