|
Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game isn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- they're getting support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including Kylie Jenner. Sources familiar with MTS and Cardi's upcoming track, "WAP," tell TMZ that…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cardi B American rapper from New York
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop collab this week
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Cardi B Louis Vuitton Ponytail
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Cardi B apologises for describing sisters eyes with racial slur
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Megan Thee Stallion American rapper
Megan Thee Stallion Gives New Details in Account of ShootingNeither the rapper nor the police have named anyone as responsible for causing her injuries.
NYTimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Kylie Jenner American reality television star and fashion designer
Kylie Jenner Debuts Sleek White Manicure
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Kylie Jenner Debuts Neon Orange Natural Nail Manicure
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Kylie Jenner debuts new tattoo dedicated to daughter Stormi
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Kylie Jenner Launches Clear Sunscreen
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
Paris Jackson Breaks Up with BF Gabriel Glenn, It Was AmicableParis Jackson is living quarantine life in the single lane now ... she's broken up with her BF, singer Gabriel Glenn. Sources close to Paris tell TMZ ... she..
TMZ.com
Dr. Dre's Wife is Challenging Prenup in $1 Billion DivorceDr. Dre's wife is not getting divorced without a fight, because she's challenging their prenup and $1 billion is on the line. Nicole Young just filed legal docs,..
TMZ.com
Cops Don't Believe NFL Player Involved in L.A. House Party ShootingThere were no NFL players involved in the fatal shooting at a raging house party in a swanky Los Angeles mansion, contrary to reports ... at least according to..
TMZ.com
Clare Crawley Replaced Mid-Season on 'Bachelorette' by Tayshia AdamsClare Crawley's journey on "The Bachelorette" is a short one, it turns out, and now her replacement, Tayshia Adams, will be the 2nd black leading woman on the..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this