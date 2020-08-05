Global  
 

Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game isn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- they're getting support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including Kylie Jenner. Sources familiar with MTS and Cardi's upcoming track, "WAP," tell TMZ that…
Cardi B Cardi B American rapper from New York

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop collab this week [Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop collab this week

The rap superstars have joined forces on the track, "WAP," which is set for release on Friday, Aug. 7.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Cardi B Louis Vuitton Ponytail [Video]

Cardi B Louis Vuitton Ponytail

Let's get something straight: Cardi B and Tokyo Stylez just don't miss. The wiggatry that results when these two come together is truly out of this world. Stylez has created and installed countless wigs for the rapper and not a hair is ever left out of place. But now, the duo's raised the bar even higher with this most recent look: a Louis Vuitton logo-printed ponytail.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Cardi B apologises for describing sisters eyes with racial slur [Video]

Cardi B apologises for describing sisters eyes with racial slur

Cardi B has come under fire on social media after using a racial slur in describing her sisters eyes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion Gives New Details in Account of Shooting

 Neither the rapper nor the police have named anyone as responsible for causing her injuries.
NYTimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner American reality television star and fashion designer

Kylie Jenner Debuts Sleek White Manicure [Video]

Kylie Jenner Debuts Sleek White Manicure

Kylie Jenner is Vogue Hong Kong's latest cover girl. The 22-year-old makeup mogul dropped the news this weekend via an announcement post on Instagram that features a photo of the stunning cover and Jenner looking as cool as ever in a patent leather ensemble. As per usual, Jenner had her go-to glam squad — Jesus Guerrero and Ariel — get her ready for the shoot.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Kylie Jenner Debuts Neon Orange Natural Nail Manicure [Video]

Kylie Jenner Debuts Neon Orange Natural Nail Manicure

Just last week, Kylie Jenner was wearing one of the coolest mismatched manicures we've seen in a minute. But naturally, it didn't last long seeing as the beauty mogul is a major chameleon when it comes to her nails. Case in point: The Kylie Cosmetics founder now has an electric orange manicure with a new nail shape less than ten days later. Additionally, she shared that she's still digging her natural nails, which she first debuted at the start of quarantine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Kylie Jenner debuts new tattoo dedicated to daughter Stormi [Video]

Kylie Jenner debuts new tattoo dedicated to daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has debuted a new tattoo dedicated to her daughter Stormi Webster.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Kylie Jenner Launches Clear Sunscreen [Video]

Kylie Jenner Launches Clear Sunscreen

If you're not a fan of the white color of most sunscreens, Kylie Skin is launching a new clear sunscreen. The face specific cream, was introduced on Kylie Jenner's Instagram page as the "invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Face Sunscreen." It is the first face sunscreen product made by the young reality star and beauty mogul's brand, Kylie Skin. Product details shared on Kylie's Instagram Stories say that the colorless formula can be added to your daily routine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Paris Jackson Breaks Up with BF Gabriel Glenn, It Was Amicable

 Paris Jackson is living quarantine life in the single lane now ... she's broken up with her BF, singer Gabriel Glenn. Sources close to Paris tell TMZ ... she..
TMZ.com

Dr. Dre's Wife is Challenging Prenup in $1 Billion Divorce

 Dr. Dre's wife is not getting divorced without a fight, because she's challenging their prenup and $1 billion is on the line. Nicole Young just filed legal docs,..
TMZ.com

Cops Don't Believe NFL Player Involved in L.A. House Party Shooting

 There were no NFL players involved in the fatal shooting at a raging house party in a swanky Los Angeles mansion, contrary to reports ... at least according to..
TMZ.com

Clare Crawley Replaced Mid-Season on 'Bachelorette' by Tayshia Adams

 Clare Crawley's journey on "The Bachelorette" is a short one, it turns out, and now her replacement, Tayshia Adams, will be the 2nd black leading woman on the..
TMZ.com

Blackpink's Mysterious Collab, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's New Single & More | Billboard News [Video]

Blackpink's Mysterious Collab, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's New Single & More | Billboard News

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion team up for a new single, Blackpink announces a release date for their forthcoming collab and BTS is set to perform at the 2020 VMAs.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:56Published
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She's Collaborating With Cardi B | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She's Collaborating With Cardi B | Billboard News

Hot Girl Summer continues. Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Monday (Aug. 3) to reveal a scorching new collaboration with Cardi B is on the way.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:02Published
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She's Collaborating With Cardi B | Billboard News [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She's Collaborating With Cardi B | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She's Collaborating With Cardi B | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:02Published

