Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brian Austin Green Roasts Megan Fox Over 'Achingly Beautiful' MGK Post

TMZ.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Brian Austin Green is still hurting over the Megan Fox breakup, and he's not hiding it -- he's mocking her love for Machine Gun Kelly by waving their kids in her face. ICYMI, Meg took to IG Wednesday to post a photo of her and MGK, both in towels…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brian Austin Green Brian Austin Green American actor

Brian Austin Green talks Megan Fox split, reacts to her Machine Gun Kelly relationship

 Brian Austin Green is opening up about his highly publicized split with Megan Fox, who has recently been seen with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
USATODAY.com
Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with MGK [Video]

Megan Fox's 'new and exciting' relationship with MGK

Megan Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is "new and exciting", after 16 years with husband Brian Austin Green.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:50Published
Megan Fox 'officially dating' Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox 'officially dating' Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is "officially dating" Machine Gun Kelly after splitting from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green last month.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:54Published

Megan Fox Megan Fox American actress and model

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official [Video]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their romance Instagram official, posting the first shot of themselves posing for the camera on the photo-sharing site.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes [Video]

Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Machine Gun Kelly (musician) Machine Gun Kelly (musician) American musician and actor

Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul [Video]

Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul

Megan Fox has opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly in the pair's first-ever joint interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Related videos from verified sources

Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’ [Video]

Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’

Megan Fox Admits She ‘Felt’ Something For MGK The Moment They Met: He’s My‘Twin Flame’

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:31Published
Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox knew "something" would happen between her and Machine Gun Kelly before they'd even met and when they did meet, she felt she'd found her "twin flame".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
Celebrity Couples Who Have Split During Quarantine [Video]

Celebrity Couples Who Have Split During Quarantine

The entire film and TV industry in Hollywood has been severely impacted by COVID-19, but so have many Hollywood relationships. From Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers to Brian Austin Green and Megan..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Brian Austin Green Roasts Megan Fox Over 'Achingly Beautiful' MGK Post

 Brian Austin Green is still hurting over the Megan Fox breakup, and he's not hiding it -- he's mocking her love for Machine Gun Kelly by waving their kids in her...
TMZ.com

Brian Austin Green Has the Most Epic Clapback, Copies Megan Fox's Instagram Caption But the Content Is Very Different...

 Brian Austin Green might be the king of the shady Instagram post after sharing this! If you missed it, earlier in the day, Megan posted a photo of her and her...
Just Jared

Brian Austin Green Is Asked How He Found Out Megan Fox Was Dating Machine Gun Kelly & Here's What He Said...

 Brian Austin Green was asked how he found out his estranged wife Megan Fox was dating her new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. He simply responded, “I found out in my...
Just Jared


Tweets about this