Caroline Flack 'Took Three Overdoses' After Boyfriend Sent Image From Her Arrest to His Ex Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

According to her family, the former 'Love Island' presenter deliberately overdosed on drugs three times before she took her own life following domestic violence allegation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Free RT Entertainment Caroline Flack 'Took Three Overdoses' After Boyfriend Sent Image From Her Arrest to His Ex… https://t.co/TKKnrV6lU5 52 minutes ago