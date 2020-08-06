Global  
 

Mariah Carey's Son Tries Putting Her on TikTok, Hilariously Fails

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Mariah Carey's son clearly knows the rules about Mom being "camera-ready" ... as evidenced by this hilarious video of him trying to get her to appear on his TikTok video!!! Mariah and Nick Cannon's 9-year-old, Moroccan Scott Cannon, aka Rocky, was…
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Mariah Carey's sister suing mother for alleged sexual abuse

Mariah Carey's sister suing mother for alleged sexual abuse 00:37

 Mariah Carey's sister Alison is suing their mother Patricia after claiming she forced her to perform sex acts on strangers at the age of 10.

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Instagram Launches TikTok Competitor Reels [Video]

Instagram Launches TikTok Competitor Reels

With TikTok’s potential ban in the United States, Instagram is the latest company to hop on the competitor bandwagon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

TikTok Stars Believe Trump Wants to Ban App as Revenge for Trolling Him

 President Trump says his threat to ban TikTok is about China stealing data, but that's just a cover story ... at least according to TikTokers who think he can't..
TMZ.com

TikTok to open $500m data centre in Ireland

 The firm says the move represents its "long-term commitment to Europe".
BBC News

TikTok, WeChat and 'untrusted' Chinese apps should be removed from U.S. app stores, Pompeo says

 The U.S. wants "untrusted" Chinese apps removed from U.S. app stores, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, calling out TikTok and WeChat.
USATODAY.com

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey American singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur

Mariah's Memoir Has Eminem Stressed [Video]

Mariah's Memoir Has Eminem Stressed

Mariah Carey and Eminem dated in 2001. Carey is publishing a memoir this year. According to sources close to Eminem, Carey's memoir has him "scared to death." Yahoo! News reports that Eminem is worried she'll dish about their sex life. "Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey," a source tells Us Weekly. “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say sh*t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston [Video]

Josh Gad and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston

Josh Gad, Mariah Carey and Daniel Dae Kim led tributes to Kelly Preston following the actress' d*ath on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Mariah Carey completes memoirs [Video]

Mariah Carey completes memoirs

Mariah Carey has completed work on her much-anticipated memoirs, insisting it took her 'a lifetime' to summon up the courage and the clarity to write the story.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Mother Mother Female parent

Mom's viral Facebook post about Indiana football player's COVID-19 issues serves as warning

 Debbie Rucker, the mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney, says the lineman could face heart issues after a long, tough battle with COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot [Video]

Judge breaks silence after son fatally shot

[NFA] A federal judge whose son was killed and husband wounded in a shooting by a disgruntled lawyer at her New Jersey home broke her silence on Monday, calling for measures to keep personal information of jurists private. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published
Mum swaps mindless shopping for a minimal waste lifestyle [Video]

Mum swaps mindless shopping for a minimal waste lifestyle

A stay-at-home mum who swapped “mindless shopping” for minimal waste and mindfulness – and is now showing others how clearing their cupboards will help tidy their minds – told how a book on simple living triggered her epiphany. Constantly buying things she did not need to “keep up with the Joneses,” a life changing moment came in 2017 for Cassie Tomesek, 34, when she read a French book entitled, L’art de la Simplicité, meaning The Book of Simplicity, by Dominique Loreau – which advocates a ‘no frills’ existence – and overhauled her family’s way of life. Now embracing minimal living, Cassie, who lives in Dubbo, New South Wales, Australia, with her husband Thomas, 39, who works for the department of education, and their children, Lucas, three, and Aksel, one, said: “I used to suffer with social anxiety.” She continued: “But, since I started living a more minimal life, my anxiety has eased off. I think the saying, ‘Tidy house, tidy mind’ is very true.” Now trying to follow zero waste principles, Cassie uses as little plastic as possible, owns no ornaments, side tables or sofa cushions, has less clothes than her husband and only owns eight pairs of shoes. And she firmly believes that decluttering her home has, in turn, removed a lot of the unwanted thoughts that were cluttering her mind.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published
Mum says watching RuPaul saved her teen drag queen son’s life and helped him realise he's trans [Video]

Mum says watching RuPaul saved her teen drag queen son’s life and helped him realise he's trans

A devoted mum has told how she believes RuPaul’s Drag Race saved her son’s life - as the gender-bending performance art helped him realise that he is transgender. Though assigned female at birth, Bailey Larsen, now 14, grew up feeling as if he did not belong, cutting off his long, blonde hair and wearing boyish clothes in a bid to feel more comfortable. Eventually, in 2017, aged 11, he came out to his mum, child therapist Dana Larsen, 41, as non-binary – a person who does not identify rigidly as either a man or a woman. Keen to encourage him to explore who he is, she decided to start watching RuPaul’s Drag Race with him, a VH1 show that sees fierce queens compete for the title of America’s next drag superstar. Buoyed by the confidence of the performers he saw on screen, Bailey, who has now decided he would like to transition to male, and is taking hormone blockers, felt gradually more comfortable showing his true self to the outside world. And now, he even has a sassy drag alter-ego of his own, Nemo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:14Published

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon American rapper, actor, comedian, and television host

Nick Cannon's Real Life Lesson In Cancel Culture Is Proving Costly [Video]

Nick Cannon's Real Life Lesson In Cancel Culture Is Proving Costly

From Wendy Williams to Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, celebrities are learning that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences. According to CNN, TV host and musician Nick Cannon is the latest to get schooled in 'cancel culture.' Following his anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' Cannon lost a working relationship with ViacomCBS dating back to the 1990s.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Nick Cannon is struggling with s*icidal thoughts [Video]

Nick Cannon is struggling with s*icidal thoughts

Cannon mourned the death of rapper Ryan Bowers, who took his own life over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Cannon's 'dark contemplation': Nick Cannon is struggling with suicidal thoughts [Video]

Cannon's 'dark contemplation': Nick Cannon is struggling with suicidal thoughts

Nick Cannon has been contemplating "continuing [his] physical existence on this planet", sparking concern he is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:21Published

Mariah Carey ha completato le sue memorie: ora esce il libro [Video]

Mariah Carey ha completato le sue memorie: ora esce il libro

Mariah Carey ha finito di scrivere le sue memorie che diventeranno un libro sulla sua vita.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Mariah Carey: son mémoire est prêt [Video]

Mariah Carey: son mémoire est prêt

La chanteuse a annoncé avoir fini son mémoire et a admis que cet ouvrage avait été très difficile à écrire.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:31Published
Mariah Carey has completed her 'unfiltered' memoir [Video]

Mariah Carey has completed her 'unfiltered' memoir

Mariah Carey has finished her memoir and admitted she found it "incredibly hard, humbling and healing" to write.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Bows To Her Mom Toya Johnson’s Greatness In Twinning Pics: “Everything I Am, You Helped Me To Be”

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Bows To Her Mom Toya Johnson’s Greatness In Twinning Pics: “Everything I Am, You Helped Me To Be” Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter is doing much more than twinning with her mom these days. The popular model went online to share a...
SOHH

2 Chainz’s Mom Celebrates Her 70th Birthday W/ Lil Duval + Snoop Dogg”

2 Chainz’s Mom Celebrates Her 70th Birthday W/ Lil Duval + Snoop Dogg” Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz has some major friends in high places. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share some birthday love to his mom on her 70th...
SOHH

Look: Cam’ron’s Mom Shares Insanely Adorable Baby Pic Of Killa For Throwback Thursday

Look: Cam’ron’s Mom Shares Insanely Adorable Baby Pic Of Killa For Throwback Thursday New York rapper Cam’ron‘s mom doesn’t play around when it comes to Throwback Thursday goals. Fredericka Giles went to her Instagram page to unload a...
SOHH


