Jake Paul FBI Raid Was Not Over Firearms

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The firearms seized in the FBI raid at Jake Paul's house are now in the hands of the Sheriff ... and we're told the guns aren't the reason the feds stormed the place with a warrant. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... there were multiple guns…
News video: FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul

 FBI agents Wednesday morning served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul. Katie Johnston reports.

Crystal Rogers disappearance: FBI takes over case of missing Kentucky mom, 5 years later

 Five years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the FBI has taken over the investigation and is launching a new search for the Kentucky mother.
Man who escaped from Colorado prison 4 decades ago was living in New Mexico under fake name, FBI says

 Luis Archuleta was arrested by FBI authorities in New Mexico where he had been living for almost four decades under another name.
 
ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez

 FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI Raid

 Jake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a recent video may have been a factor in the massive response..
YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI [Video]

YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said. Libby Hogan reports.

FBI searches California home of YouTube star Jake Paul

 Misdemeanor charges against Paul stemming from a June incident in Arizona were dropped, but police said they may refile pending the outcome of a federal..
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Put Politics Out of Bounds During Vacation

 Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have lots to discuss during their tropical island getaway geared at trying to save their marriage, but one topic is off the table..
TikTok Stars Believe Trump Wants to Ban App as Revenge for Trolling Him

 President Trump says his threat to ban TikTok is about China stealing data, but that's just a cover story ... at least according to TikTokers who think he can't..
Jake Paul’s home raided by FBI with a federal search warrant

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul this morning,..
Jake Paul's Home Being Searched by FBI, Warrant Issued

 Jake Paul's L.A.-area home the scene of an early morning FBI raid ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us ... Jake's house in Calabasas is currently..
YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Is Raided by the FBI [Video]

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Is Raided by the FBI

YouTube Star Jake Paul's Home Is Raided by the FBI On Wednesday morning, the FBI conducted a raid of Paul’s California home. According to Paul’s attorney, he was not home at the time of the..

Everything we know about Jake Paul's FBI home raide [Video]

Everything we know about Jake Paul's FBI home raide

Why was YouTube star Jake Paul's Calabasas mansion searched by armed FBI agents?

FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul; No Arrests Planned [Video]

FBI Raids Calabasas Home Of YouTube Star Jake Paul; No Arrests Planned

FBI agents Wednesday served a search warrant on the Calabasas home of social media star Jake Paul as part of what authorities say is an ongoing investigation.

FBI agents execute search warrant at home of Jake Paul

 FBI agents including a Swat team served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul.
Jake Paul FBI Raid Was Not Over Firearms

 The firearms seized in the FBI raid at Jake Paul's house are now in the hands of the Sheriff ... and we're told the guns aren't the reason the feds stormed the...
Jake Paul: FBI, SWAT team raid house of YouTuber; Scottsdale drops looting charges – for now

 FBI agents, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday. And Scottsdale dropped looting charges.
