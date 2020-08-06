|
Jake Paul FBI Raid Was Not Over Firearms
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The firearms seized in the FBI raid at Jake Paul's house are now in the hands of the Sheriff ... and we're told the guns aren't the reason the feds stormed the place with a warrant. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... there were multiple guns…
