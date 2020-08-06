|
Justin Hartley Texted Chrishell Stause About Divorce Filing, She Claims
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Justin Hartley cold-heartedly fired off a text to Chrishell Stause about filing for divorce ... so claims the "Selling Sunset" star. Chrishell broke down telling co-star Mary Fitzgerald about exactly how she found out the "This Is Us" star wanted…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Hartley American actor
Chrishell Stause American actress
Selling Sunset American reality TV show on Netflix
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this