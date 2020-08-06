Global  
 

Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen In Coma After Horrific Crash At Tour Of Poland Race

TMZ.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen nearly lost his life in a horrific crash in a race in Poland this week ... and he's now in a medically-induced coma recovering from serious injuries. Jakobsen was jockeying for first place at the end of the Tour of…
Fabio Jakobsen Fabio Jakobsen Dutch cyclist

Groenewegen apologises for Tour of Poland crash that left Jakobsen in coma

 Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen apologises for the crash that left compatriot Fabio Jakobsen in a coma.
BBC News

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

Poland LGBT protests: Three charged with hanging rainbow flags off statues

 The offences they are charged with are punishable by a fine or up to two years in prison.
BBC News
[CDATA[Greenpeace activists climb onto roof of Poland's Environment Ministry in protest]] [Video]

[CDATA[Greenpeace activists climb onto roof of Poland's Environment Ministry in protest]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:56Published
Greenpeace activists climb onto roof of Poland's Environment Ministry in protest [Video]

Greenpeace activists climb onto roof of Poland's Environment Ministry in protest

The NGO is demanding more action from the government to protect Poland's forests from logging schemes.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published

Colombian Cyclist Striving for Next Tour de France After Car Crash [Video]

Colombian Cyclist Striving for Next Tour de France After Car Crash

Cyclist Nairo Quintana and his support team were hit by a car while training in his home country of Colombia. Despite the pain, he has "peace of mind" and confidence that he and his team are preparing..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published

News24.com | Dutch cyclist in coma after Tour of Poland crash branded 'criminal act'

 Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is in a coma, fighting for his life after he was thrown into and over a barrier at 80km/h in a sickening conclusion to the opening...
News24 Also reported by •Hindu

Terrified queer Poles are fleeing the country as homophobic president Andrzej Duda is officially sworn in for second term

 Andrzej Duda, Poland’s staunchly homophobic president, has been officially sworn in for a second term following his election win last month. Duda was sworn in...
PinkNews

Poland Inflation Eases In July

 Poland's consumer price inflation in July after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.
RTTNews Also reported by •Al Jazeera

