Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen In Coma After Horrific Crash At Tour Of Poland Race
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen nearly lost his life in a horrific crash in a race in Poland this week ... and he's now in a medically-induced coma recovering from serious injuries. Jakobsen was jockeying for first place at the end of the Tour of…
Fabio Jakobsen Dutch cyclist
Groenewegen apologises for Tour of Poland crash that left Jakobsen in comaDutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen apologises for the crash that left compatriot Fabio Jakobsen in a coma.
BBC News
