Daisy Coleman of 'Audrie & Daisy' Shot Herself Hours After Wellness Check
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Daisy Coleman's mother was gravely concerned about her daughter's state of mind shortly before her suicide, but tragically ... even a wellness check couldn't prevent it. TMZ broke the story ... Daisy -- one of the teenage girls featured in the…
