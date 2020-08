Kane Brown on Biracial Dilemma: 'They Want Me to Pick a Side' Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 'What Ifs' crooner opens up about the struggle about being born of a white mother and a black father, saying that he gets 'pushed from one side to the other.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this