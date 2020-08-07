|
Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner Cameo
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game wasn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- the two got support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including Kylie Jenner. Cardi's track, "WAP" dropped Friday with an accompanying music video all…
