Trailer for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' starring Daniel Kaluuya is pure electricity

Lainey Gossip Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
We have a long way to go to the Oscars, especially since eligibility has been extended through February 2021, but look. Just give Daniel Kaluuya the Best Actor Oscar right now. The teaser for Judas and the Black Messiah, in which Kaluuya plays Black Panther Party Chairman and Rainbow Coalition found...
 Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer - Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party.

