Trailer for 'Judas and the Black Messiah' starring Daniel Kaluuya is pure electricity
Friday, 7 August 2020 () We have a long way to go to the Oscars, especially since eligibility has been extended through February 2021, but look. Just give Daniel Kaluuya the Best Actor Oscar right now. The teaser for Judas and the Black Messiah, in which Kaluuya plays Black Panther Party Chairman and Rainbow Coalition found...
Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer - Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party.
Check out the official trailer for the biographical drama movie Judas and the Black Messiah, based on the life of Black Panther Party activist Fred Hampton. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield,..