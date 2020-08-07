Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Reynolds' Group Initiative to get BIPOC people on set is simple, tangible and feasible

Lainey Gossip Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds' Group Initiative to get BIPOC people on set is simple, tangible and feasibleLainey has already written about Ryan Reynolds this week, and the preamble in that piece is the same as this one – Ryan Reynolds is great at being Ryan Reynolds, and in committing to his self-imposed agenda of trying to do what he can to balance systemic inequalities, to acknowledge mistakes he’s ma...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Deeply, Unreservedly Sorry' For Plantation Wedding 00:36

 Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, are apologizing for their wedding location. The couple held their 2012 wedding on a former plantation in South Carolina, reports CNN. Reynolds says the location is "something we'll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for." "It's impossible to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson insists Ryan Reynolds is playing Hawkman in Black Adam [Video]

Dwayne Johnson insists Ryan Reynolds is playing Hawkman in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has demanded Ryan Reynolds reconsiders the chance to play Hawkman in the new Black Adam movie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Dwayne Johnson has ordered Ryan Reynolds to play Hawkman [Video]

Dwayne Johnson has ordered Ryan Reynolds to play Hawkman

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has ordered Ryan Reynolds to play Hawkman in 'Black Adam', after the 'Deadpool' had denied reports that he was going to star in the film.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation [Video]

Ryan Reynolds regrets hosting Blake Lively wedding at a former plantation

Ryan Reynolds believes hosting his 2012 wedding to Blake Lively on the grounds of a former plantation was a "giant mistake".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

jmkuhn99

Jeff Kuhn, MBA RT @jmkuhn99: Ryan Reynolds Launches Diversity Program "The Group Effort Initiative" & USC Was An Advisor. #MaximumEffort @VancityReynolds… 1 day ago

MarkHolden4real

Mark Holden https://t.co/2A5lC5Mp52 - Ryan Reynolds launches The Group Effort Initiative for film diversity - https://t.co/ItSiPxUT4f 2 days ago

kmonty83

Dr Kerry Montgomery RT @melsil: Shouting out to the folks from @Inclusionists for working with @VancityReynolds on his new initiative which is tangible jobs fo… 3 days ago

jmkuhn99

Jeff Kuhn, MBA Ryan Reynolds Launches Diversity Program "The Group Effort Initiative" & USC Was An Advisor. #MaximumEffort… https://t.co/EZO8yuGrdX 4 days ago

tvchiquita

If Everything is Cake, Where's My Share? RT @Cinesnark: Like @Duanaelise, I am excited by Ryan Reynolds' straightforward, tangible approach to increasing diversity on sets. https… 4 days ago

MaggieDay55

Maggie Day RT @esouthersHVE: Putting his money where his mouth is. Ryan Reynolds has launched The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity a… 5 days ago

mrsaltie

Just a Sasquatch in the Canadian woods @VitoGesualdi I personally like Ryan Reynolds idea but I find he navigates this stuff really well so it's not shock… https://t.co/eSrssJnBjP 5 days ago

amedawg18

Amy Meek 😷🎂💗💛💙🎂😷 RT @NicolaScottArt: Great article by @Duanaelise about a great initiative. Ryan Reynolds' Group Initiative to get BIPOC people on set is… 6 days ago