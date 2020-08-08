Nick Cannon Says Kanye West Has His Vote for President

Nick Cannon's Real Life Lesson In Cancel Culture Is Proving Costly



From Wendy Williams to Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, celebrities are learning that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences. According to CNN, TV host and musician Nick Cannon is the latest to get schooled in 'cancel culture.' Following his anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' Cannon lost a working relationship with ViacomCBS dating back to the 1990s.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970