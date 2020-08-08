Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carole Baskin Says Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Music Video Harmful to Big Cats

TMZ.com Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Carole Baskin is picking a catfight with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion over their new music video, which she says sends a terrible message and is harmful to the future of big cats. Carole tells TMZ ... the worst part of Cardi B's new music video…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video 01:12

 Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video On Thursday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new collaborative song and music video, “WAP.” The music video, which follows Cardi and Megan as they travel through a number of surreal scenes, also features a...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Carole Baskin Carole Baskin American animal rights activist


Cardi B Cardi B American rapper from New York

Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner Cameo

 Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game wasn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- the two got support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including..
TMZ.com

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop 'WAP' song, music video and Twitter users have thoughts

 Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are bringing fierceness with their music video for "WAP." Twitter had some reactions for Kylie Jenner's cameo.
USATODAY.com

Cardi B's New Video with Meg Thee Stallion Features Kylie Jenner

 Cardi B's long-awaited return to the rap game isn't just a collab with Meg Thee Stallion -- they're getting support from a bunch of famous ladies ... including..
TMZ.com
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop collab this week [Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to drop collab this week

The rap superstars have joined forces on the track, "WAP," which is set for release on Friday, Aug. 7.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion determined to move on after shooting [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion determined to move on after shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to move on and not 'stay down' after she was hospitalised following a shooting at a party in the Hollywood Hills last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Dana White Still In Talks with Floyd Mayweather, Fight 'Very Possible'

 Dana White says he's still talking with Floyd Mayweather about working together on another combat sports event -- telling TMZ Sports, "We're interested on both..
TMZ.com

Kanye West Booted Off Illinois Ballot Due to 1,900 Invalid Signatures

 Kanye West's Presidential run just got a death blow, at least in Illinois, where election officials say more than half his submitted signatures are invalid .....
TMZ.com

NFL's Derrius Guice Arrested for Domestic Violence, Felony Strangulation

 Washington Football Team star Derrius Guice has been arrested in Virginia on suspicion of domestic violence, TMZ Sports has learned. The 23-year-old running back..
TMZ.com

Tyler Skaggs Death, Ex-Angels Employee Charged With Distributing Fentanyl

 Ex-L.A. Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with pitcher Tyler Skaggs' death ... and prosecutors say they have..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Fans Are Furious Kylie Jenner Popped Up In Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Video [Video]

Fans Are Furious Kylie Jenner Popped Up In Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Video

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:33Published
Watch 'Unemployment Freestyle' music video [Video]

Watch 'Unemployment Freestyle' music video

Watch the "Unemployment Freestyle" music video, made by Palm Beach County DJs Amit Knightly and Brandon Siegler.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:12Published
First Stream (08/07/20): New Music From Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD and Doja Cat | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (08/07/20): New Music From Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD and Doja Cat | Billboard

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have finally teamed up on a new track called “WAP," Juice WRLD's posthumous collab “Smile” featuring The Weeknd is here and Doja Cat drops “Freak" on Friday..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this

OratorBlog

BLOG-ORATOR RT @USAttyNealyCox: Former LA Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with conspiracy to distribute #fentanyl in connection with the 2019… 29 seconds ago

ptialex77

Alessio S 🇫🇷🇮🇹⭐️⭐️ RT @CNN: Eric Prescott Kay, a former spokesman for the Los Angeles Angels, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in conne… 7 minutes ago

IndyUSA

Independent US Former LA Angels employee charged over Tyler Skaggs death https://t.co/qrTPFuxoC9 17 minutes ago

WJTV

WJTV 12 News A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with the death of pi… https://t.co/LFUMW3le08 20 minutes ago

WHLT22

WHLT 22 Hattiesburg A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with the death of pi… https://t.co/lAdnAUxZ1Z 20 minutes ago

LARamsFanTG400

Cali Sports Fan MAMBA FOREVER RT @ABCWorldNews: OVERDOSE DEATH CHARGES: Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to… 20 minutes ago

sethtaylor28

sinner🦑 RT @nathanfenno: BREAKING: Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in c… 22 minutes ago

sethtaylor28

sinner🦑 RT @latimes: BREAKING: Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in conne… 22 minutes ago