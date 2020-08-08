Carole Baskin Says Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Music Video Harmful to Big Cats

BLOG-ORATOR RT @USAttyNealyCox: Former LA Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged with conspiracy to distribute #fentanyl in connection with the 2019… 29 seconds ago

Alessio S 🇫🇷🇮🇹⭐️⭐️ RT @CNN: Eric Prescott Kay, a former spokesman for the Los Angeles Angels, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in conne… 7 minutes ago

Independent US Former LA Angels employee charged over Tyler Skaggs death https://t.co/qrTPFuxoC9 17 minutes ago

WJTV 12 News A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with the death of pi… https://t.co/LFUMW3le08 20 minutes ago

WHLT 22 Hattiesburg A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with the death of pi… https://t.co/lAdnAUxZ1Z 20 minutes ago

Cali Sports Fan MAMBA FOREVER RT @ABCWorldNews: OVERDOSE DEATH CHARGES: Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to… 20 minutes ago

sinner🦑 RT @nathanfenno: BREAKING: Former Angels employee Eric Kay has been charged by federal authorities in Texas with distributing fentanyl in c… 22 minutes ago